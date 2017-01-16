Mobile
Man cleared of flashing for female business partner

Court acquits businessman of cursing, threatening to kill partner due to lack of evidence

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A businessman has been cleared of cursing, slapping and threatening to kill his female business partner and exposing himself in front of her.

The Indian business partner had alleged that the 54-year-old Indian businessman sent her a slanderous email and threatened to kill her if she ended their business partnership in November 2015.

She also alleged that he walked towards her office where he stood in front of the door, pulled his pants down and flashed his private parts.

When the businessman man defended himself before the Dubai Court of First Instance, he strongly refuted what he described as the woman’s unfounded and malicious claims.

“I did not do that. There is a partnership issue between us and that is why she lodged this malevolent complaint. Her allegations are all baseless and unfounded,” the businessman told the court.

On Monday, presiding judge Urfan Omar acquitted the businessman due to lack of evidence.

The court also dismissed the business partner’s civil lawsuit and in which she had sought Dh21,000 in temporary compensation.

“The civil right claimant [the woman] will have to pay court fees,” said the presiding judge.

The suspect had refuted the charges of abusing the telecommunication system and sending a libellous email to his partner. He also denied the accusations of threatening to kill her, slapping her and exposing himself in front of her.

The Indian woman alleged to prosecutors that she and the man are business partners in a company.

“He cursed me via email and threatened to kill me if I ended the partnership. He also stood before me and removed his pants, and flashed his private parts. He slapped me because we had administrative differences,” she claimed to prosecutors.

The company’s sales manager claimed that she saw the man undressing himself before the partner’s office and standing naked.

“The businessman constantly created problems for the woman. I heard him threatening to kill her in case she did not allow him to sign on the business cheques,” she told prosecutors.

During the trial, the businessman dismissed the partner’s allegations and accused her of fabricating the case against him out of malice.

Monday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

Dubai
