Maid steals Dh45,000 jewellery and Dh9,000 cash

Sponsor, daughter were at salon preparing themselves for wedding ceremony when maid stole cash and valuables

Gulf News
 

Dubai A maid has been accused of stealing Dh45,000 worth of jewellery and Dh9,000 from the house of her sponsor while the latter and her daughter went to a salon.

The Emirati sponsor and her daughter had left the 36-year-old Bangladeshi maid alone at their home in December when they went to the salon for getting prepared for a wedding ceremony.

When the sponsor and her daughter returned home, according to records, the maid informed them that two or three burglars stormed into the house and robbed their belongings. The maid also told her sponsor that the burglars threatened to harm her.

Following police interrogation, the maid admitted to interrogators that she stole the jewellery and cash and hid it in a garbage bin.

Prosecutors accused the suspect of stealing Dh9,000 in cash and 14 jewellery items worth Dh45,000.

The maid pleaded guilty when she appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

When presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi asked the suspect about her demands from the court, the maid said: “I want to be sent back home.”

The Emirati sponsor told prosecutors that when she and her daughter returned home, the maid told them that three burglars, two of them wearing masks, stormed into the house and robbed their things. “When I checked my belongings, I found that Dh9,000 in cash and several jewellery items were missing. I called the police who took the maid to police station to record her statement. Two days later, the maid admitted that she had stolen the cash and jewellery and hid them in a garbage bin,” the sponsor told prosecutors.

A ruling in the case will be heard on March 12.

