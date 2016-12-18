Mobile
Legal action taken against ‘Poet of Sensations’

He posted a poem on social media that breaches public morality

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Judicial authorities in Abu Dhabi have taken legal action against an Emirati known as ‘Poet of Sensations’ for posting a poem on social media that breaches public morality.

‘Poet of Sensations’ misused technology and social media platforms to breach public order and morality, said a press release issued by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

The prosecutor’s office said that the man would stand trial in due course.

This step comes within the framework of legal protection of social, ethical, and religious values in society.

The UAE Cybercrime Law No 5 of 2012, issued by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2012, includes stern punishments that could go up to a life sentence and/or a fine varying between Dh50,000 and Dh3 million depending on the severity and seriousness of the cybercrime.

