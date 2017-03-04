Mobile
Jobless man on trial in Dh9,500 restaurant burglary

Suspect allegedly used screwdriver to break restaurant back door’s lock and cash register

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A jobless man has been accused of using a screwdriver to break into a restaurant and steal Dh9,500 from the cash register at 2am.

The restaurant in Al Bidaa area was closed for the day when the 25-year-old Bangladeshi man broke open the back door, opened the cash register with a screwdriver and ran away after stealing the cash in September.

An Indian baker who works at the restaurant was the first to discover the burglary, according to records, when he arrived at his workplace at 4am.

On-site police interrogations revealed the Bangladeshi’s involvement after which he was apprehended.

Prosecutors charged the suspect of breaking into the restaurant and stealing money at night.

Police wardens did not bring the suspect from his detention to the Dubai Court of First Instance where he was scheduled to enter his plea on Thursday. According to the accusation sheet, prosecutors said the defendant and another suspect, who remains at large, wrecked the restaurant’s back door and cash register and stole money.

The baker told prosecutors that when he went to the restaurant at 4am to open the place, he saw the back door open. “The lock was wrecked and the door was left open … I walked in and discovered that the register was broken and thrown on the floor. I also saw a screwdriver, which the suspect was believed to have used to break the register, on the desk,” the baker said.

A police lieutenant told the prosecutors that primary interrogations led to the arrest of the suspect. “A police team inspected the theft scene and the restaurant had been turned upside down … there were papers and documents on the floor and the back door and the register were wrecked. Following the defendant’s arrest, he admitted that he and the runaway suspect had carried out a series of thefts in the vicinity. He claimed that they broke into the restaurant and stole Dh9,500 which they split between them,” testified the lieutenant.

The trial continues.

Dubai
