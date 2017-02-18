Jail terms of 2 brothers for Dh379,000 workplace theft upheld

Dubai: A worker and his brother lost their appeals and will be jailed for a year each for breaking open a safe at the former’s workplace and stealing Dh379,000.

The 36-year-old Bangladeshi worker walked into his workplace after 9pm, broke open a safe and stole Dh379,000 in different currencies. He then went to hide at the house of his 46-year-old brother in May 2016.

In December, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 36-year-old man of theft and his 46-year-old brother of aiding and abetting him.

The two brothers appealed their imprisonments before the Dubai Appeal Court and sought to have their punishments reduced.

Presiding judge Saeed Salem Bin Sarm rejected the brothers’ appeal and upheld the primary ruling.

The duo will be deported after serving their jail terms.

A Filipina cleaner discovered the theft and informed her Syrian manager, who instantly reported the matter to the police, showed records.

Police identified the 36-year-old defendant, who was caught on the company’s surveillance camera entering the premises empty-handed at 9pm and walking out carrying a bag at 2am.

The younger brother had pleaded guilty and his brother pleaded not guilty.

The 36-year-old abused the fact that he had a copy of the company’s keys and sneaked inside at night, opened the safe with a crowbar and a screwdriver and stole the cash.

“I stole the cash but it was Dh100,000 only and not as mentioned in the papers,” the younger defendant told the court.

The 46-year-old contended that he did not know that the money was stolen.

The company’s Syrian manager said the Filipina cleaner informed him at 7.30am that she saw a broken safe.

“She told me the company’s offices had been turned upside down and someone had stolen cash from the safe that she found open. I rushed to the premises and discovered that someone had used hard tools to break the safe and steal the cash. The culprit took four envelopes that contained cash … then we informed the police,” he said.

A police lieutenant said the theft happened in the company’s warehouse in Al Khubaisi area.

“The younger brother was spotted on CCTV walking into the company at 9pm and he walked out at 2am … he was shown carrying something in his hands. Primary interrogations revealed that the brothers were involved in the theft and were present in Al Ain and they were arrested nearly three weeks after that. Part of the stolen cash was seized,” the lieutenant testified.

The appellate ruling remains subject to appeal before the Cassation Court in 28 days.