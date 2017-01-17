Mobile
Guard posed as policeman and robbed worker, court hears

Two witnesses tell court that victim fabricated case against defendant after latter caught him selling liquor

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A security guard has been accused of posing as a policeman before a worker, then cursing him and threatening to imprison him if he did not withdraw the latter’s theft case against him.

The 25-year-old Pakistani guard was said to have stopped the Indian worker saying he was a policeman and then beat him and took his Dh1,100 from his wallet in October.

Shortly after the worker complained to the police, according to records, the guard went to him again, cursed and threatened to beat and have him jailed if he did not drop the theft complaint.

Prosecutors accused the Pakistani of impersonating a policeman, stealing, assaulting, cursing and threatening the Indian.

The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.

“I dismiss all charges. I have defence witnesses in court who are ready to testify,” the defendant told presiding judge Mohammad Jamal.

The presiding judge allowed two defence witnesses to approach the judges’ bench to hear their statements.

The witnesses testified before presiding judge Jamal that the suspect did not commit any wrongdoing and alleged that the worker, who was a bootlegger, complained against the suspect out of malice.

The two witnesses said the worker fabricated his complaint because the guard had banned him from selling alcohol at a labour accommodation, after catching him supplying liquor to other workers.

The Indian worker told prosecutors that the defendant came to him and asked him for his personal identification papers when he was sitting at a building’s stairways at 5pm.

“He claimed to me that he was a policeman. When I took out my wallet to hand him my ID, he took it away and snatched my wallet as well. I went up with him to the third floor. He took my money from the wallet, slapped me and ordered me to leave. When I told my friends what had happened, they told me to complain to the police because I had been robbed. A week later, I was summoned to identify the suspect at the police line-up. When I went home, the suspect and another person came to my residence … the suspect threatened to send me to jail if I did not drop my theft complaint. Then he cursed me and called me bad names,” he testified to prosecutors.

A policeman told prosecutors that the defendant was taken into custody and he denied robbing the worker.

“Then he was released on bail … he was arrested again following the threat complaint,” he testified to prosecutors.

A ruling will be heard on March 7.

Dubai
