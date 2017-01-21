Mobile
Four forced 2 men out of car, robbed them in street

Police guided victims to follow suspects’ car, blocked their way, arrested them in Jebel Ali

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Four workers have been accused of stopping a car they were chasing, pulling two men out and stealing Dh5,000 and trying to steal a mobile phone.

The four Pakistanis, aged between 23 and 36, were said to have chased the two men’s vehicle and forced them to stop after the driver flashed his high beams for them to stop in Al Muhaisnah.

Once the two men stopped their car, the Pakistani quartet forced them out of their car, assaulted them physically and with a stick before they ran away with Dh5,000 in October.

The two Pakistani victims, who were allegedly beaten and robbed, jumped back into their car, according to records, and drove behind the suspects’ vehicle after they were being asked to do so by the police.

A police patrol team stayed in touch [via phone] with the two men while driving behind the quartet before the police blocked their way and apprehended them in Jebel Ali.

Prosecutors charged the four workers of assaulting their two countrymen, stealing Dh5,000 from one and trying to steal the mobile phone of another.

The suspects entered a not guilty plea before the Dubai Court of First Instance.

One of the victims testified to prosecutors that when the suspects flashed the high beam, he stopped his car thinking they were his relatives.

“When I pulled over, they rushed out of their vehicle and came straight to us. They forced us out of my vehicle and assaulted us. They beat us and hit us with a stick. When I fell down, they took away my wallet that had fallen from my pocket. Then one of them snatched away my friend’s phone when he tried to call the police. Then I asked my friend to leave everything behind and run away … while we were running away, I called the police from phone. When I told the police that they had absconded, I was instructed to follow them and keep the phone line open to guide the police to come and apprehend them. I gave the directions to the police until we reached Jebel Ali … a police patrol blocked the suspects’ way and apprehended them,” he claimed to prosecutors.

Records said the two victims had to visit a hospital for treatment.

The trial continues.

Dubai
Courts

Dubai
