Duo on trial over supermarket burglary

Dubai: Two jobless men have been accused of breaking the front door of a supermarket and stealing a cash register that contained Dh8,000 and five packets of cigarettes.

The 30-year-old Syrian man and 28-year-old Jordanian were said to have driven their vehicle towards the supermarket in the evening and used a screwdriver to break the front door and rob the place at Dubai International City in December.

One of the supermarket’s workers reported the robbery to his Indian manager, and who called the police.

Prosecutors accused the two men of wrecking the supermarket’s door and stealing cash and other items.

The suspects pleaded not guilty when they appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Thursday.

According to the accusation sheet, prosecutors said the Syrian waited in the car while the Jordanian broke the front glass door, entered the shop and stole the cash register. The duo were also said to have stolen 251 telephone recharge cards.

The Indian manager told prosecutors that one of his staff informed him the next day about the robbery.

“The worker told me over the phone that when he reached the supermarket, he discovered that the glass door had been broken … when he entered the place, he also discovered that the register had been stolen as well. The register contained Dh8,000 and more than 250 phone recharge cards. Police arrived at the scene and forensic experts came to lift fingerprints,” the manager testified to prosecutors.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two suspects were involved in the theft.

The duo were taken into custody shortly after the theft.

The Syrian and Jordanian were both quoted as admitting to prosecutors that they broke into the supermarket and stole cash, cigarettes and phone cards.

The trial continues.