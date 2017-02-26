Mobile
Customs officer jailed for accepting Dh30,000 in bribes

Defendant fined Dh30,000 that he took from cargo dhow captains to allow them to sail unsearched from Dubai Creek

Gulf News
 

Dubai A customs officer has been jailed for six months for taking a total of Dh30,000 in bribes to allow cargo dhows to sail out of Dubai Creek without being searched.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Emirati officer of taking Dh200 in bribes from captains of cargo dhows after stamping the exit permits and allowing them sail away without being actually searched during 2016.

Presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi also fined the defendant Dh30,000 [total amount of the bribes].

The defendant had pleaded not guilty and refuted the bribery charges.

The accused was apprehended in a sting operation after he charged an Iranian captain Dh200 and stamped for him the exit permit without actually searching his dhow.

The defendant stamped a number of exit permits and allowed several cargo dhows, according to records, to sail away without being searched between June and October 2016.

The Emirati had admitted to prosecutors that he was stationed at Al Shindagha and used to charge captains Dh200 for allowing them to sail out of Dubai Creek without being searched.

The defendant said in October an Iranian captain came to him to request him carry out the search procedures and was apprehended after he collected Dh200 and went to check the dhow.

Records said the accused signed a written confession about what had happened.

Sunday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

