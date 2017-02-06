Court overturns businesswoman’s 10-year jail in murder case

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Court overturns businesswoman’s 10-year jail in murder case

Cassation Court orders fresh trial after woman’s lawyer argued she had a mental illness

Gulf News
 

Dubai’s highest court has overturned a businesswoman’s 10-year imprisonment that she was handed for killing her boyfriend and ordered a new trial before the Dubai Appeal Court.

In December, the Dubai Appeal Court upheld a 10-year jail term against the 35-year-old Russian businesswoman for stabbing to death her Palestinian lover in August 2014 after he refused to marry her.

Having pleaded not guilty before the appellate court, the woman was said to be drunk when she stabbed the victim and slept beside his corpse on her bed before she called the police the next day.

On Monday, the Dubai Cassation Court overturned the woman’s punishment and ordered a new panel of judges to hear the case in the Dubai Appeal Court.

Presiding judge Abdul Aziz Abdullah overturned the defendant’s punishment after her lawyer argued that his client had refuted any premeditated intention to kill her boyfriend and that she was not responsible for her actions due to her mental illness.

The woman contended in court that she loved the deceased, and that she had lent him Dh500,000 and bought him two cars.

Her lawyer argued before the Cassation Court that his client acted in self defence and she did not have any intent to kill the victim.

The lawyer asked the Cassation Court to overturn the judgement and refer the case for a fresh trial before the Appeal Court.

A policeman said the accused was found crying bitterly beside the victim’s body when they arrived at her flat where the crime happened.

A police lieutenant told the court that the defendant was drunk when she stabbed her boyfriend who was asleep.

“She said she slept on his chest till noon when she called the police,” said the lieutenant.

A Syrian friend, who was the last person to see the victim before his death, testified: “We left a coffee shop at 9pm. We met again at the same place at midnight and he seemed depressed and he told me that he was not feeling comfortable with the Russian woman any more. He told me he wanted to break up with her. Then we went to a pub. Later I called him at 3.30am and he told me that he was about to reach the flat. At noon the next day, the defendant told me over the phone that she had killed his friend. She was a jealous woman.”

A hearing will be scheduled before the Appeal Court soon.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Man cleared of offending Islam

News Gallery

Plight of Iraqi refugee children at Khazer camp

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared