Appeals court upholds death sentence in Obaida murder case

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Appeals court upholds death sentence in Obaida murder case

Court dismisses appeal of Obaida’s rapist and killer, who will be executed once ruling is final

  • Obaida SedqiImage Credit: Family
  • Obaida ’s residence in Sharjah’s Al Nahda Street.Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News Archives
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Appeals Court on Sunday upheld a capital punishment against Nidal Eisa Abdullah, who kidnapped, raped and killed eight-year-old Jordanian boy Obaida Sedqi.

A crowd present in the court shouted ‘Allah take your soul’ after announcement of the verdict by the Dubai Appeal Court’s presiding judge Eisa Al Sharif

At 10,35am in the courtroom 20, the judge announced that the Jordanian convict, Abdullah will be executed for kidnapping and murdering the eight-year-old Jordanian boy on May 20, 2016. The boy was abducted from his father’s garage in Sharjah before he was raped and killed in Al Mamzar, Dubai.

Sunday’s ruling remains subject to automatic appeal before Cassation Court within 30 days.

The judge read out 15 rulings before he called on jail wardens to bring in to the courtroom Abdullah, who was shackled, to listen to the judgement.

“The court has dismissed the convict’s appeal and unanimously upheld the death sentence against him. Due to jurisdictional purposes, he will be referred to the Dubai Misdemeanours Court to be tried for charges number four and five [drinking alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol],” said presiding judge Al Sharif.

When he entered his plea before the appellate court, the convict denied kidnapping and raping the eight-year-old boy but pleaded guilty to murdering him.

Instantly after the judgement was read out, the Jordanian convict stood puzzled for a few minutes and stared towards the family and friends of the victim. Surrounded by six jail wardens inside the dock, Abdullah also looked at the people present in the court who were shouting: “congratulations for your death ... May you die soon … Allah take your soul”.

In August, the Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the convict to death for kidnapping, raping and killing the boy while he was drunk.

Prosecutors appealed the primary judgement and asked the appellate court to uphold the death sentence against Abdullah, who appealed and sought a reduced punishment.

In the previous hearing, Abdullah’s court appointed lawyer argued that his client’s psychiatric evaluation showed that the convict suffers an ‘anti-social personality disorder with alcohol dependence’.

The lawyer asked the court to hand his client a reduced punishment.

The lawyer of Obaida’s family, Obaid Al Mazmi, was present at the Appeal Court on Sunday.

Al Mazmi had earlier lodged a civil lawsuit in which he is seeking Dh21,000 in temporary compensation against his clients’ emotional and moral damages.

The psychiatrists’ panel that was tasked by the appellate court to conduct a psychiatric evaluation for Abdullah examined him between November 15 and 20.

The convict’s psychiatric evaluation to decide whether he was aware of his actions when he committed the crime, found that he was fully responsible for his behaviours and aware of his actions.

The defendant was examined clinically by psychiatrists, according to the report, and the results showed that he is a cognitive person and capable of understanding and realising and has full insight of what he does.

Earlier this month, the Dubai Public Prosecution’s twitter handle quoted the Attorney General Essam Eisa Al Humaidan as saying that he would not rest until the capital punishment is carried out against Abdullah.

Records said Abdullah kidnapped Obaida on May 20 from his father’s garage in Sharjah and then raped and murdered him.

Abdullah admitted before the primary court that he raped and murdered Obaida but denied kidnapping the victim, who he said had willingly sat with him in the car. He also admitted that he drank liquor and drove his vehicle under influence of alcohol.

The last time the father saw Obaida alive was in Abdullah’s car at 5pm shortly before the latter decided to kidnap and rape the eight-year-old, said records,

The defendant lured the boy to his car by offering to buy him a scooter, according to court records, and then he drove to Al Mamzar where he committed the crime.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Visitor on trial over raping woman

News Gallery

Meet America’s new first family

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs