Yemen’s Al Houthis set import cap, suspend dollar buying

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Yemen’s Al Houthis set import cap, suspend dollar buying

Move to shore up declining local currency could aggravate food crisis in country, already ravaged by war, hunger and disease

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: The Al Houthi militia that controls parts of Yemen is setting a cap on imports and temporarily banning traders from buying dollars in an attempt to stop the decline of the local rial currency, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The moves could aggravate a food crisis in the Arab country, already ravaged by war, hunger and disease.

The document was issued after a meeting on Monday in the capital Sana’a between Al Houthis’ deputy prime minister for economic affairs, Hussain Maqbouli, and representatives of banks, money changers and importers of wheat, flour, and fuel.

It said the trade ministry had been asked to set a ceiling on imports and to prepare a list of essential goods needed for the whole of 2017, suggesting a move to ration imports to cope with the financial crisis.

The meeting agreed that importers of wheat, flour, fuel products, telecommunications equipment and tobacco will “stop buying dollars for 30 days, and to oblige money changers not to sell or speculate”, according to the document.

Nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Al Houthi movement, which is aligned to Riyadh’s arch-rival Iran, has left four-fifths of the population in need of aid.

The war has split the country between two power centres: the southern city of Aden, controlled by the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, and the Al Houthi-run capital Sana’a. Both have suffered from the unstable currency.

The Sana’a meeting came about following a sharp drop in the value of the riyal, which was trading at 385 to the dollar in Aden and up to 330 in Sana’a. It had been around 310 for most of the past three months.

Officials from the Houthi group could not immediately be reached for comment.

Money changers in Aden, worried by instability and speculation in the market, also suspended trading in foreign currency on Tuesday over the sharp drop in the value of the riyal, which some said had increased since Hadi’s government pumped some 200 billion riyals (Dh2.94 billion) printed in Russia into the market in January.

Last week, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said Yemen’s estimated supplies of wheat would run out at the end of March.

The financial situation has became more chaotic since Hadi’s government decided to move the central bank from Sana’a to Aden and name a new governor. The Al Houthis rejected the move, leaving two rival central banks operating in the country.

The confusion has pushed many Yemenis toward destitution after months of unpaid salaries.

Officials said that the central bank under the control of Hadi’s government was due to meet money changers in Aden to discuss ways to stabilise the riyal.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

Yemen coalition to probe funeral air strike
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa