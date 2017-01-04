Yemen forces capture key mountain near Sana’a

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Yemen forces capture key mountain near Sana’a

Attack on Al Hamra mountain in Nehim ousted rebel forces from their strongholds on Wednesday morning

Gulf News
 

Al Mukalla: Yemen government forces backed by massive air support from the Saudi-led Arab coalition drove Iran-backed Al Houthi militants out of a mountain in Nehim district on the outskirts of the capital Sana’a.

Other government forces fought the militants in fierce battles in the northern province of Saada and the southern province of Shabwa, tribal leaders and army commanders said on Wednesday.

Abdullah Al Shandaqi, a spokesperson for Sana’a resistance, told Gulf News that army troops and allied tribesmen launched an attack on Al Hamra mountain in Nehim, ousting the rebel forces from their strongholds on Wednesday morning.

“We seek to purge Al Houthis from their last pockets in Nehim district and mount another push to take the neighbouring Bani Hushish district,” he said.

Alarmed by recent government gains, ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh took to the media to make an urge plea to tribes from Bani Hushish to repel the impending advance.

Government forces launched last year an incursion into Al Houthi-controlled Sana’a province for the first time since the beginning of the war against the rebel forces early 2015.

They have liberated major military camps and killed dozens of rebel fighters as they move towards the capital.

Since then, military advances have slowed down, due to the rugged terrain and thousands of landmines planted by the rebels.

Al Shandaqi said that military advisers from the coalition are taking part in the current military operation in Sana’a province.

In the south, army commanders said on Tuesday that their forces took control of a number of locations in Shawba province and now marching towards Bayhan district, the rebels’ last bastion in south.

Brigadier General Mafrah Boybah, the commander of Bridge 26, told state-run media news sites that his forces expelled Al Houthis from Al Saq region and other locations in Shabwa.

The army suspects that local tribal and military figures loyal to Saleh are the driving forces behind Al Houthis’ stiff resistance in Bayhan.

Meanwhile, the Yemen Journalist Syndicate has said that a number of armed men loyal to Al Houthis abducted a local journalist from a remote village in the province of Taiz.

Al Houthis snatched Tayseer Al Samae on Monday when he was dropping his daughter to her school in Taiz’s Demenah Khader, the syndicate said in its statement.

Local journalists said the abducted journalist is not known for his strong criticism of Al Houthis and has recently opted to abandon social media networks and live in seclusion in a small village.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

20 people killed in two days of fighting in Taiz
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest