US air strike kills senior Al Qaida leader

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US air strike kills senior Al Qaida leader

January 8 strike in the central province of Baida killed Abd Al Gani Al Rasas

Gulf News
 

Washington: A US air strike in Yemen has killed a regional Al Qaida senior operative, the Pentagon said Friday.

The January 8 strike in the central province of Baida killed Abd Al Gani Al Rasas of Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook said.

“This strike removes an AQAP senior leader and facilitator in the area and will disrupt AQAP’s terrorism operations in Yemen and the region,” he said in a statement.

In December, the US military said its air strikes have killed 28 Al Qaida militants in Yemen since September.

Central Command said in a statement that the air strikes took place between September 23 and December 13.

Army Maj. Josh T. Jacques, a spokesman, said the strikes “pressure the terrorist network and hinder their ability to attack the US and our allies.”

AQAP and Daesh have exploited a power vacuum created by a conflict between the government and Iran-backed Al Houthi militants, in order to expand their presence in Yemen, especially in the south and southeast.

US operations against AQAP in Yemen are separate from a Saudi-led coalition campaign against Al Houthis.

But Saudi Arabia and the UAE are heavily involved in anti-terrorist operations against both Al Qaida and Daesh.

In December, a bomb killed at leat 20 soldiers and wounded around 30 more at a military camp in Yemen’s southern city of Aden, where militants have been active in the past, security sources said.

The explosion came as hundreds of troops gathered to receive their monthly pay at the barracks in Al Sawlaban near the city’s international airport, they said.

Daesh claimed the attack in Aden, which is under the control of the internationally-recognised government.

Saudi Arabia stepped into Yemen’s civil war in March 2015 to fight Iran-backed Al Houthi militants and to help restore the legitimate government of Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

In March earlier this year, pair of suicide bombers killed at least 45 people in Aden. Daesh also claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The bombers targeted young men seeking to join the army.

A campaign, backed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, was then launched to oust Al Qaida from bastions it had carved out in the Hadramout, Abyan and Lahej provinces in Yemen’s south.

On April 24, Yemeni troops backed by coalition forces, successfully booted the terrorist group from Al Mukalla, the capital of Hadramout.

UAE military officers have trained thousands of young people who participated in many massive military operations that pushed rebel fighters and Al Qaida militants out of major cities in Southern Yemen.

Yemeni forces later went on to liberate other provinces.

Al Qaida and Daesh militants have carried out sporadic guerilla attacks on Yemeni forces since their major defeat.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity