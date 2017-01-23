Mobile
UAE ship brings aid to Yemen port city of Mukalla

The ship is the second in a continuous humanitarian sealift being operated by ERC

Gulf News
 

Mukalla: An Emirati aid ship carrying medical equipment, food items, toiletry items and sanitary products, arrived on Monday at the port of Mukalla in Yemen’s southern governorate of Hadramout.

The shipment is part of humanitarian assistance provided by the UAE to the Yemeni people.

“The relief operation is being operated by the Emirates Red Crescent, the UAE’s humanitarian arm, to help Yemen,” said Abdullah Al Musaferi, Representative of the Emirates Red Crescent in Hadramout.

The ship is the second in a continuous humanitarian sealift being operated by ERC, which is carrying out a range of relief and development projects in Yemen with the aim of alleviating the suffering of Yemenis.

Al Musaferi said the agency continues to carry out its relief and development plans in all sectors, including healthcare and education, to help the population in Hadramout and support the governorate’s infrastructure and economy.

