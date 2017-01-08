UAE help to rebuld Socotra praised

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE help to rebuld Socotra praised

Zayed Residential City has been integral in sheltering families affeted by cyclones

Gulf News
 

Socotra: The construction of the Zayed Residential City-1 in Socotra, funded by the Emirates Red Crescent, is among the most important projects launched to shelter families affected by Cyclone Chapala and Cyclone Megh, said Major General Salim Abdullah Al Socotri, Governor of Socotra.

During an inspection tour of the site of the project, he praised the UAE and its humanitarian agencies for funding and carrying out such vital development and service projects, the Yemen News Agency reported.

Briefed by engineers about progress of work, the governor expressed the hope that the project would be completed on schedule.

The governor also inspected work at the site of a project to build 12 additional classes at Al Zubairai School in Nojad area.

Funded by the Emirates Red Crescent, the project will help reduce overcrowding at the school.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

Arms seized off coast of Yemen ‘made in Iran’
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish