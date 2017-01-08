UAE help to rebuld Socotra praised
Socotra: The construction of the Zayed Residential City-1 in Socotra, funded by the Emirates Red Crescent, is among the most important projects launched to shelter families affected by Cyclone Chapala and Cyclone Megh, said Major General Salim Abdullah Al Socotri, Governor of Socotra.
During an inspection tour of the site of the project, he praised the UAE and its humanitarian agencies for funding and carrying out such vital development and service projects, the Yemen News Agency reported.
Briefed by engineers about progress of work, the governor expressed the hope that the project would be completed on schedule.
The governor also inspected work at the site of a project to build 12 additional classes at Al Zubairai School in Nojad area.
Funded by the Emirates Red Crescent, the project will help reduce overcrowding at the school.