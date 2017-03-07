Mobile
Two Yemeni children killed in suspected US strike

Two children had been tending a herd of goats on a mountain when they were hit

Image Credit: WAM
The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, provided food aid to staff and patients at Chest Disease and Tuberculosis Hospital in Mukalla, Yemen on Tuesday. The assistance was in line with humanitarian aid provided by the UAE to the Yemenis in hopes of alleviating suffering and meeting their needs.
Gulf News
 

Aden: Two children, aged 10 and 12, were killed in a suspected US air strike targeting Al Qaida in central Yemen, a provincial official said on Tuesday.

The children had been tending a herd of goats on a mountain outside the village of Yakla, in Baida province, when the strike hit on Sunday, the official said.

There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon.

The United States has conducted more than 40 strikes against Al Qaida in Yemen since stepping up its air war against the militants on Thursday.

The Pentagon has said that none of the strikes have been conducted based on intelligence gathered in a botched US raid in January, the first authorised by President Donald Trump, in which multiple civilians and a Navy SEAL were killed.

More than two years of civil war between government forces and Shiite rebels who control the capital have created a power vacuum that Al Qaida has exploited to consolidate its presence in the south and east.

Washington regards Al Qaida’s Yemen-based branch, Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), as the militant network’s most dangerous and says it has been plotting attacks on the West in recent months.

