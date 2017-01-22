Three suspected Al Qaida members killed in Yemen drone strikes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Three suspected Al Qaida members killed in Yemen drone strikes

Two separate US drone strikes hit Yemen, killing three suspected Al Qaida members

 

Sana'a: Three suspected members of Al Qaida's Yemen branch were killed on Sunday by what local officials said they believed were two separate US drone strikes.

If confirmed, they would be the first such attacks since US President Donald Trump assumed office on Friday.

In the first strike two men were killed when a missile hit the vehicle in which they were travelling in the Al Soumaa district of southern al-Bayda province, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The second strike, also on a car in Al Soumaa, killed another man suspected of membership in Al Qaida, according to one official and local tribal leaders.

The United States conducted dozens of drone strikes throughout Barack Obama's presidency to combat Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, regarded as one of the global militant group's most dangerous branches.

The Trump administration has not yet laid out a clear policy on drone strikes, but Trump has said that he would support an escalation of the fight against militant groups.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

UAE ship brings aid to Mukalla
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs