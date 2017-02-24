Mobile
Suicide bomber kills at least eight soldiers in Yemen's Zinjibar

Suspected Al Qaida member wore a military uniform, drove a car that exploded at the military camp entrance

 

A suicide bomber killed at least eight soldiers in an attack on a military camp in Yemen's southern city of Zinjibar at dawn on Friday, a local official and residents said. 

The bomber, wearing a military uniform, drove a car that exploded at the entrance of the camp. Ten others were wounded.

Yemen has been embroiled in civil war since March 2015 between the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, and Iran-allied Houthis.

Residents said they heard a loud explosion at dawn in the city, the capital of Abyan province.

The bomber is suspected to be an Al Qaida member, the local official said. Similar attacks have taken place in the past few months with Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) a suspect in targeting military posts.

