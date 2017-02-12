Presidential guard troops surround airport in Aden

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Presidential guard troops surround airport in Aden

Aden, which has been rocked by violence since 2015, has been relatively stable in the past few months

Gulf News
 

Sana’a: Yemeni security officials said Sunday that troops from the presidential guard who are backed by the United Arab Emirates have surrounded the airport in Aden, now closed for three days due to the fighting. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorised to speak to journalists.

Fighting has flared up at the airport in the southern coastal city of Aden, with a government-allied helicopter gunship firing on fighters in the area, killing three.

Aden is Yemen’s second largest city and once its commercial hub.

Yemen’s internationally-recognised president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi shifted government headquarters to Aden after Sana’a was overtaken in a coup by Iran-backed Al Houthi militants.

Aden, which has been rocked by violence since 2015, has been relatively stable in the past few months.

Al Qaida and Daesh have carried out sporadic but deadly attacks on army recruits in the liberated port city, inflicting heavy losses.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

Al Houthis brace for Hodeida offensive
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone