Presidential guard troops surround airport in Aden
Sana’a: Yemeni security officials said Sunday that troops from the presidential guard who are backed by the United Arab Emirates have surrounded the airport in Aden, now closed for three days due to the fighting. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorised to speak to journalists.
Fighting has flared up at the airport in the southern coastal city of Aden, with a government-allied helicopter gunship firing on fighters in the area, killing three.
Aden is Yemen’s second largest city and once its commercial hub.
Yemen’s internationally-recognised president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi shifted government headquarters to Aden after Sana’a was overtaken in a coup by Iran-backed Al Houthi militants.
Aden, which has been rocked by violence since 2015, has been relatively stable in the past few months.
Al Qaida and Daesh have carried out sporadic but deadly attacks on army recruits in the liberated port city, inflicting heavy losses.