Officials: Bombing kills at least 23 at Yemen military base

Camp hit by explosion is same military base struck by another suicide bomber on December 10
Sana'a: An explosion on Sunday outside a military camp near the southern Yemeni city of Aden has killed at least 23 people, according to Yemeni officials.
The officials tell The Associated Press that the explosion is suspected of being the work of a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest. The officials all spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
The camp where the explosion took place is the same military base that was struck by another suicide bomber on December 10, killing at least 45 soldiers and wounding at least 50.
No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack. However, Daesh's Yemeni affiliate claimed responsibility for the December 10 bombing.