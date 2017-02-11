Mocha ‘safe’ for displaced residents to return

Al Mukalla: The city of Mocha is now safe for displaced residents to return. a top army commander said on Saturday.

Major General Ahmad Sayef Al Yafae, the commander of Golden Arrow Operation, told Gulf News by telephone from the liberated Yemeni town that government forces have completely cleaned Mocha from Al Houthi snipers strewn across the city.

He called on displaced people to return to their homes.

“Explosive experts have removed a large number of landmines from the seaport, police station, local council headquarter and main streets,” Al Yafae said.

Locals confirmed that humanitarian assistance from the UAE Red Crescent has began trickling into the liberated areas along the western coast.

On Friday, the Yemeni government announced the town had been fully liberated after days of fierce clashes with some pockets of Al Houthi fighters who took shelter inside residential areas and planted landmines to impede the advancing forces from approaching them.

Backed by huge logistics and air cover from the Saudi-led Arab coalition, government forces kicked off Operation Golden Arrow early last month aimed at clearing the entire western coast of the country from Al Houthi and renegade military units loyal to the ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The UAE played a significant role in the operation.

General Al Yafae said rebel fighters put up stiff resistance as government forces closed in on the strategic port city.

“Al Houthi militants regards the town and its seaport as a lifeline entry point into the country for arms and goods (coming in from Iran) — they fought tooth and nail to keep it under their control,” he said.

“In the past, Al Houthis used these coastal areas on the Red Sea as starting points for occupying islands and gaining control over international shipping in the Red Sea.”

“Sophisticated” landmines made of fibreglass were hidden in household materials and rocks claimed the lives of many government forces, Al Yafae said.

Government forces avoided marching on Al Houthis along the coastline and preferred to encircle them from neighbouring mountain areas in order to avoid landmines.

The army has begun to march on the port city of Hodeida — the last major coastal area under Al Houthis control.