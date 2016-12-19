Mobile
Kerry hopes for new Yemen ceasefire within two weeks

Outgoing US Secretary of State meets with Gulf foreign ministers to discuss road map for peace

Image Credit: AFP
US Secretary of State Kerry talks to Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Yousuf Bin Alawi and UN Special Envoy to Yemen Ould Shaikh Ahmad during a meeting of the Quartet on the situation in Yemen on Sunday in Riyadh.
Gulf News
 

Riyadh: US Secretary of State John Kerry expressed the hope in Saudi Arabia on Sunday that a new ceasefire in the Yemen conflict could be agreed within two weeks.

On his last visit to the kingdom as secretary, Kerry said the United States will work with Britain, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to achieve a new pause in the fighting, which would be the eighth ceasefire attempt since hostilities escalated early last year.

The group of four nations, formed previously to focus on Yemen, “hopes that within two weeks it might be possible to achieve” a pause in fighting, Kerry told reporters at a joint news conference with his Saudi counterpart Adel Al Jubeir.

“The failure to achieve a lasting cessation of hostilities is disturbing to all of us,” Kerry said.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition conducting air strikes against Iran-backed Al Houthi rebels and providing other assistance to local forces in support of President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

The coalition intervened after the Al Houthi rebels allied with elite members of security forces loyal to Yemen’s former president Ali Abdullah Saleh seized the capital Sana’a and overran other parts of the country.

Previous ceasefire attempts collapsed when new fighting broke out.

The group of four nations — which also met Oman’s foreign minister as well as UN envoy Esmail Ould Shaikh Ahmad — reaffirmed UN proposals for a peace “road map” made in October.

Sources have said the plan calls for agreement on naming a new vice president after the rebels withdraw from Sana’a and other cities, and hand over heavy weapons to a third party.

Hadi would then transfer power to the vice-president who would appoint a new premier to form a government in which the north and south of Yemen would have equal representation.

Hadi, who has spent most of his time in Riyadh since early last year, rejects the plan, however, saying that he would only cede power to an “elected” leader.

The rebels, in turn, in late November formed a 42-member government of “national salvation” in areas they control.

Ould Shaikh Ahmad called the rebels’ move an obstacle to the peace process.

Riyadh and Washington accuse Iran of arming Al Houthis.

Since early last year the war in Yemen has killed more than 7,000 people, about half of them civilians, while the humanitarian situation is “dire and deteriorating rapidly”, according to Kerry.

Washington’s top diplomat leaves office in January at the end of President Barack Obama’s presidency.

But he said the US will “remain engaged” in the search for peace in Yemen.

“We think we’ve found a path that can move forward,” Kerry said.

“And we invite the parties, President Hadi, Al Houthis and their supporters, both sides, to take advantage of this moment”.

He added that Iran has also indicated that it wants an end to the Yemen war, “and they believe that the key is for Al Houthis to be able to have some role within government”.

Yemen’s Tourism Minister Mohammad Qubaty told reporters that Kerry is a “lame duck” attempting “a shot from across 50 yards to score a goal at the last minute.”

