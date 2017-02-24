Mobile
Jordan warplane crashes in Saudi Arabia, pilot survives

Technical reasons caused the crash in the Najran district on the Saudi side of the border with Yemen

Gulf News
 

Riyadh: A Jordanian F-16 warplane crashed in Saudi Arabia on Friday but its pilot survived, the Saudi-led military coalition fighting Al Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen said.

Technical reasons caused the crash of the US-built aircraft in the Najran district on the Saudi side of the border with Yemen, the coalition said.

It added that the pilot was in good condition.

The rebels’ Al Masirah television website claimed that the fighter-bomber had been shot down by “anti-aircraft defences”.

The coalition launched air strikes, training and other military assistance nearly two years ago to support Yemen’s President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

The rebels are allied with former members of the security forces loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Last year, a Bahraini pilot survived when his F-16 crashed in Saudi Arabia, reportedly also for technical reasons.

A Moroccan air force pilot died in May 2015 when his F-16 went down in Yemen, with the coalition blaming human error or a technical fault.

Two Saudi F-15 pilots were rescued when they ejected from their jet off Yemen’s coast shortly after coalition air strikes began.

