Hadi hails improved security in Yemen’s Hadramout

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Hadi hails improved security in Yemen’s Hadramout

In surprise visit to Al Mukalla, Hadi announced the reopening of Al Mukalla International Airport

Image Credit:
Hadi in Al Mukalla : Facebook
Gulf News
 

Al Mukalla: Al Mukalla and the neighbouring regions of Hadramout have been completely liberated from Al Qaida’s occupation, which began in 2015, Yemeni president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi said during a surprise visit to the region.

He also said Yemeni forces were making territorial gains outside of Sana’a, which has been occupied by Iran-backed Al Houthi militants for two years.

At a meeting with senior government and military officials in Al Mukalla, Hadi said on Sunday the city is poised to serve as model for other liberated provinces since its victory against Al Qaida.

“Hadramout [province] today is recovering and rising again thanks to the sacrifices of its people and the help of the [Arab] coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” Hadi said, according to the state-run Saba news agency.

The internationally-recognised president’s visit is the first since government forces, with massive military help from the coalition, recaptured the strategic city from Al Qaida on April 24.

The militant group seized major cities in Hadramout like Al Mukalla, Shaher, Ghayel and small regions on the Arab Sea in April last year.

Thousands of army forces, trained by UAE military officers in Hadramout’s eastern desert, purged the terrorists from their strongholds and have also thwarted several revenge attacks.

On Sunday, Hadi ordered the construction of a police academy in Hadramout, which plans to absorb local resistance fighters into the security apparatus. He also announced the reopening of Al Mukalla International Airport.

Unlike other liberated provinces in Yemen, Hadramout’s capital and other cities have enjoyed peace and stability since early this year despite attempts by Al Qaida and Daesh to disrupt order.

Meanwhile in the north of the country, government forces launched, for the second day, a string of assaults on Al Houthi positions in the Nehim district of Sana’a, triggering heavy clashes that killed and injured dozens of fighters on both sides. Abdullah Al Shandaqi, a spokesperson for Sana’a resistance, said on Monday government soldiers took control of a mountain in Nehim and shelled the Al Houthi-controlled Arhab district.

Official media said the government forces pushed Al Houthis out of Al Nahedi mountain, Al Ougran dam and the surrounding hilly areas. Warplanes from the Saudi-led coalition struck Al Houthis military reinforcements in Nehim, destroying several armed vehicles.

Ali Mohsen Al Ahmar, the deputy commander of Yemen army forces, urged powerful tribes known as “security belt tribes” living on the outskirts of Sana’a, to join the advancing government forces and pave the way for recapturing the capital from Al Houthis.

The state-run Saba news agency posted photos of the powerful general inspecting a Nehim battlefield.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

Hadi visits oilfield, vows to boost production
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees