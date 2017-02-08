ERC distributes relief aid at Yemen's western coast
Mocha: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, continues to distribute the relief aid to families and individuals in a number of western coast regions of Yemen in order to alleviate their suffering and overcome difficult situation they are going through.
The relief aid supplies, which included 50,000 flour and food packets as well as 200 shelter tents, were distributed to the population living on the islands of western coast, and many other scattered villages.
The beneficiaries thanked the ERC for its timely humanitarian interventions to save them. They also expressed their gratitude to the UAE for its continued support to the people of Yemen.