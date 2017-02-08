ERC distributes relief aid at Yemen's western coast

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

ERC distributes relief aid at Yemen's western coast

The relief aid supplies included 50,000 flour and food packets as well as 200 shelter tents

 

Mocha: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, continues to distribute the relief aid to families and individuals in a number of western coast regions of Yemen in order to alleviate their suffering and overcome difficult situation they are going through.

The relief aid supplies, which included 50,000 flour and food packets as well as 200 shelter tents, were distributed to the population living on the islands of western coast, and many other scattered villages.

The beneficiaries thanked the ERC for its timely humanitarian interventions to save them. They also expressed their gratitude to the UAE for its continued support to the people of Yemen.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

Yemen loyalist forces retake Mocha: Army
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system