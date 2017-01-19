Details of new Yemen peace plan emerge

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Details of new Yemen peace plan emerge

Under floated plan, Al Houthi militants withdraw from major cities and Hadi stays on as president

Gulf News
 

Al Mukalla: The internationally-recognised government of Yemen has hailed a new road map for Yemen peace which was recently presented to president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi in the port city of Aden.

Briefing the cabinet on the outcome of UN envoy to Yemen Esmail Ould Shaikh Ahmad’s visit to Aden, foreign minister Abdul Malik Al Mekhlafi said on Wednesday the UN envoy floated constructive ideas aimed at setting the stage for a ceasefire and a new round of peace talks between Hadi’s government and Al Houthis and their ally the ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The state-run Saba news agency quoted Al Mekhlafi as saying the ideas were “compatible” with three previous demands for peace talks in Yemen: UN Security Council resolution 2216, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) peace initiative and the outcome of the National Dialogue Conference.

An aide to Hadi did not immediately respond to a request from Gulf News to give more details about the plan, but local media reports say that the road map suggests Hadi remain a president with all his powers, Al Houthis pull out from cities under their control and disarm, and finally a comprehensive peace agreement after which a new consensual vice-president is appointed.

According to Aden Al Ghad news site, the warring factions would then form a unity government.

Despite praising the ideas, Abdul Aziz Al Mouflahi, an adviser to Hadi, told the Saudi Al Sharq Al Awsat newspaper on Thursday that Hadi did not accept the offer until the rebel movement offers trust-building measures like releasing prisoners and pulling out of the cities before he agrees to join talks with them.

The Yemeni government has strongly opposed Ould Shaikh Ahmad’s previous peace plan where he proposed Hadi hand over all of his powers to a new vice-president in exchange for Al Houthis’ full withdrawal from major cities like Sana’a, Taiz and Hodeida.

Hadi angrily said the plan “rewarded” Al Houthis for overthrowing him two years ago.

A government official who took part in the latest faltered peace talks in Kuwait has cast doubt over the UN envoy’s ability to make a major breakthrough in the foreseeable future amid raging bloody clashes on all fronts.

“I do not think there will be serious peace talks before government forces score a major military victory along the western coast and liberate Taiz and Hodeida. These successes would force Al Houthis to the negotiating table,” the official told Gulf News on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief reporters.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

Rockets fired by Al Houthis kill nine in Taiz
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access