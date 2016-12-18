Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Bombing kills at least 30 at Yemen military base

Many others were wounded in the suicide attack that targeted soldiers collecting their salaries

Gulf News
 

Aden: A suicide bomber killed at least 30 Yemeni soldiers on Sunday when he detonated his explosives at a gathering in the southern city of Aden, military officials and medics said.

Many others were wounded in the attack that targeted a crowd of soldiers gathered to collect their salaries at a base in northeastern Aden, the sources said.

The attacker mingled with the soldiers before setting off the blast at Al Sawlaba base, in Al Arish district, a military official said.

The attack comes eight days after a similar bombing in Aden claimed by Daesh killed 48 soldiers and wounded 29 others.

Yemeni authorities have for months pressed a campaign against militants who remain active in the south and east of the war-torn country.

Daesh and Al Qaida have taken advantage of a conflict between the government and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sana’a, to bolster their presence across much of the south.

The two extremist groups have carried out a spate of attacks in Aden, Yemen’s second city and headquarters of the internationally recognised government whose forces retook the port from Iran-backed Al Houthis last year.

But Al Qaida has distanced itself from the December 10 attack, claiming that it tends to avoid “the shedding of any Muslim blood” while focusing on fighting the “Americans and their allies.”

Al Qaida has long been the dominant militant force in Yemen but experts say Daesh is seeking to supplant its extremist rival.

In August a Daesh militant rammed his explosives-laden car into an army recruiting centre in Aden, killing 71 people in the deadliest attack on the city in over a year.

A Saudi-led coalition has since March 2015 supported forces fighting Al Houthis.

The Arab coalition intervened after Al Houthi rebels allied with troops loyal to Yemen’s former president Ali Abdullah Saleh seized the capital Sana’a and overran other parts of the country.

More than 7,000 people, about half of them civilians, have been killed so far in the Yemen war.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

Yemen in broad counter-terrorism sweep
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party