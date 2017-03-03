Aircraft launch attacks on suspected Al Qaida targets in Yemen — witnesses

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Aircraft launch attacks on suspected Al Qaida targets in Yemen — witnesses

Trump may give the Pentagon more authority to conduct raids

Gulf News
 

ADEN, WASHINGTON: Military forces believed to be American launched two attacks on suspected Al Qaida targets in Southern Yemen early on Friday in what would be the second consecutive day of US raids witnesses said.

Backed by drones and Apache helicopter, the troops descended on the Wadi Yashbum village in Shabwa province after midnight and engaged suspected Al Qaida militants in a battle that lasted nearly half an hour, the residents said.

One of the targets was the home of Saad Atef, an Al Qaida leader in the area.

The assault included about 10 to 15 air strikes, some of which hit civilian homes, the residents said. A number of civilians were among the wounded, they added.

Fragments from the strikes hit the home of local southern leader Naser Al Nouba, who told newspaper Aden Press he was about 100 metres away from the fighting.

About three hours later, residents in the Jabal Mugan area of neighbouring Abyan province also reported strikes by aircraft flying over the area.

Battles between suspected Al Qaida fighters and US soldiers there also lasted about a half-hour, and began again around 5am, they said.

The air strikes comes closely on the heels of a New York Times report that said the White House was considering giving the Pentagon more independent authority to conduct counterterrorism raids as part of an effort to accelerate the fight against the Daesh and other terrorist organisations.

Administration officials said on Thursday that such a step would allow military commanders to move more swiftly against terrorism suspects, streamlining a decision-making process that often dragged on under the Obama administration, frustrating Pentagon officials.

The White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, called the proposal “a philosophy more than a change in policy.”

He said that “the protocol is not changing in terms of what has to be signed off,” but added that President Donald Trump believed “these are the experts in the field.”

Critics say that giving the military more authority could lead to more problematic outcomes like the Special Operations raid in January in Yemen, which left a member of the Navy’s SEAL Team 6 dead, as well as about two dozen civilians.

On Thursday, the United States resumed its air attacks on targets in Yemen, conducting strikes against several suspected Al Qaida sites across the south-central part of the country.

The coordinated series of attacks occurred in three Yemeni provinces — Abyan, Shabwa and Baydha — that have been linked to terrorist activity, according to the Pentagon. The strikes were conducted against targets that had been developed before the January raid, a senior official said.

On Monday, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis presented the White House with a series of options for accelerating the fight against Daesh. Pentagon officials say that while much of the proposal would continue what the US was doing under President Barack Obama, Mattis and senior military commanders also want to target Al Qaida and other extremist organisations in the Middle East.

The proposal on counterterrorism raids is the latest step in Trump’s increased reliance on military commanders to run US national security policy.

“We’re at a point now in our nation where general officers have an outsize role in the direction of the country,” said Andrew Exum, a retired Army Ranger and a Defence Department official in the Obama administration.

 

With inputs from NYT

More from Yemen

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

Air raids on suspected Al Qaida targets in Yemen
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Italian artist wins Dubai Canvas 3D Art award

Italian artist wins Dubai Canvas 3D Art award