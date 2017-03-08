Watch: Beach buggy drivers attack policeman in Jeddah

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Watch: Beach buggy drivers attack policeman in Jeddah

Saudis call for stringent punishment followed by deportation

Image Credit: Courtesy of Al Marsad
 

Jeddah: Security authorities in Saudi Arabia have identified eight Africans who used four-wheel beach buggies to attack a policeman in an assault that shocked the nation and prompted calls for punishing and deporting the culprits.

The attack on the plainclothes policeman in the Red Sea city of Jeddah was recorded in a video clip shot by an eyewitness from an apartment overlooking the scene.

The clip showed how one buggy ran into the policeman who fell on the ground, but got up just on time to avoid a second direct attack.

The other buggy drivers kept moving menacingly in a gang style near the police vehicle as the policeman and another man tried to defend themselves.

 

A woman in the apartment could be heard contacting the police to ask them to dispatch prompt backup and support to rescue the policeman who was under siege.

 

Sources said that the police have identified the attacker who was hit the policeman as Siddiq, 25 years old, and that the initial investigation had led to the seizure of more than 400 motorcycles and buggies, Saudi news site Al Marsad reported early on Wednesday.

Makkah Governor Prince Khalid Al Faysal had earlier called for intensive efforts to arrest the culprits and to refer them to justice.

Saudis welcomed the news of the action against the buggy drivers with jubilations and calls for the harshest punishment.

“These riders have been a terrible nuisance, especially near the Corniche and next to the malls where people gather in large numbers,” Saad, a user, posted. “They deserve to be punished for attacking the policeman and for annoying people. We hope there will be no mercy.”

Shyef, another user, said that the attack on a man in the uniform meant an attack on Saudi Arabia.

“There must be no leniency and these troublemakers should be deported immediately after they serve their jail terms,” he said.

Another user insisted that they should be given lashes before they are deported.

“They have been giving us a hard time and they should not get away with their horrible act without getting what they deserve,” the user, Qalam Al Khanbaga, said.


Link to the attack video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Spsn6vj2ZM
 

More from Saudi Arabia

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfSaudi Arabia

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Saudi Arabia

Long-awaited concert music to the ears of Saudis
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media