Saudi scholar joins online debate about Jesus

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Saudi scholar joins online debate about Jesus

Al Kilani answers yes to hashtag launched asking ‘Do Muslims love Jesus?’

Image Credit: Al Marsad
Shaikh Al Kilali
Gulf News
 

Manama: A prominent Saudi religious scholar has joined in the online conversation about whether Muslims loved Jesus.

“We love Jesus who was miraculously conceived by a single word from God ‘Be’; a man of honor in this life and the next,” Shaikh Adel Al Kilani posted under the hashtag “#Do_Muslims_Love_Jesus”

The scholar’s statement triggered a wide range of comments on social media ranging from full support to outright criticism.

Those who supported him argued that Al Kilani was clear about the high significance of Jesus for Muslims and about how he is seen as a prophet, and not as the son of God.

“We thank Shaikh Al Kilani for joining in the debate and clarifying the stance of Muslims, especially that many Christians are not genuinely aware of the tenets of our religion,” he posted.

Another user said that all believers loved Jesus and there should be no doubt about it.

“All Muslims, I included, love Muslims and we believe in his miracles. However, we do not see him as the son of God since God has no son or daughter or father or mother,” Basil posted.

Ghazi said that the question whether Muslims loved Jesus should not have been asked in the first place.

“There is no issue here and they are stating the obvious. We do love Jesus and we do love his mother. We are not against humanity as some people claim. Our religion is very clear about prophets,” he posted.

Abu Humood said that Muslims “love Jesus, maybe much more than Christians do.”

Those who opposed Al Kilani said that the scholar and other Muslims should not engage themselves in such debates.

“I wonder whether Shaikh Al Kilani made the statement because Christians these days celebrate Christmas and I wonder what he wants to achieve,” a user posted under the moniker “Ismak”.

Musammam, another user, said that maybe it was time to ask the question “Do Christians love Mohammad?”

The hashtag triggered a wide range of comments.

“We believe in him as a Prophet of Allah and believe in his Book of the Gospel,” Dr Fawzan posted. “The call for Monotheism was the essence of the Message of Jesus (PBUH).”

Nadia said that she was a Muslim and loved Jesus.

“I also believe that God is One has no son, and Jesus is His messenger,” she posted.

For Pato, “Islam is the only religion that calls for believing in all the prophets with no discrimination between them.”

Nayef Al Sahfe said that “we love Jesus and believe that he’s a messenger of Allah and this belief is one of the pillars of the Islamic faith.”

Expand

Share your views

More from Saudi Arabia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfSaudi Arabia
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia invites Iran for haj talks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan