Saudi police shoot dead Daesh suspect

Daesh has claimed a series of deadly shootings and bombings since late 2014 in Saudi Arabia

Gulf News
 

Riyadh: Police in Saudi Arabia said Wednesday they shot dead a member of Daesh in the capital, the latest suspected militant to be killed by security forces.

Officers were called at 6:00 pm (1500 GMT) on Tuesday to an apartment in Riyadh’s Al Rayan district where the suspect was “flaunting his support” for the extremist group, the interior ministry said in a statement.

“He started to resist and waved a gun which he was carrying,” forcing police to eliminate “the threat he posed,” the ministry added.

Another suspect was arrested.

Daesh has claimed a series of deadly shootings and bombings since late 2014 in Saudi Arabia.

Most attacks have targeted the Shiite minority and security forces, killing dozens of people.

Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi has called for attacks against Saudi Arabia, a member of the US-led coalition battling the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

On January 7, Saudi officers shot and killed two suspected militants including an explosive belt maker during a police operation in northern Riyadh.

