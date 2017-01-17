Saudi Arabia 'optimistic' about Trump presidency

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Saudi Arabia 'optimistic' about Trump presidency

Foreign Minister Al Jubeir hails President-elect's stern line on Iran and promise to defeat Daesh

Image Credit: Reuters
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir arrives for the opening of the Middle East peace conference in Paris, January 15, 2017.
 

Paris: Saudi Arabia is “optimistic” about Donald Trump’s impending presidency, Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir said Monday, hailing Trump’s stern line on Iran and promise to defeat Daesh.

“When we look at the Trump administration’s view as articulated — wanting to restore America’s role in the world — we welcome this,” Al Jubeir told a group of reporters during a visit to Paris.

“Wanting to defeat [Daesh]: absolutely. Wanting to contain Iran and prevent it from causing mischief through its negative policies in the region: absolutely, we have been calling for this for years,” he said.

“Our interests align,” he said, declaring that Washington and Riyadh also shared the same objectives on Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, terrorism and “energy issues”.

“We look forward to working with them (Trump’s team) in all the areas that are of interest or concern to both of us,” he said.

More from Saudi Arabia

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfSaudi Arabia

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Saudi Arabia

Six Britons killed in Saudi road crash
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran