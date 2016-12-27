Mobile
Saudi Arabia launches campaign to collect funds for Syrians displaced by war

Funds to be used to set up camp for refugees and to provide food, medicines and blankets

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched a fund-raising campaign for Syrians displaced by a five-year civil war, including those evacuated from eastern Aleppo, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

More than 11 million Syrians — around half of the population — have been displaced by the fighting, which began in 2011 and has killed more than 300,000 people.

Saudi Arabia has been one of the main supporters of rebels fighting to topple Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, whom Riyadh regards as a tool of regional arch-rival Iran.

Thousands of Syrian fighters and civilians have been evacuated from eastern Aleppo in a week-long operation this month after government forces backed by Russia and Iran closed in on their stronghold. Many of them are staying in temporary shelters in freezing temperatures.

SPA reported that King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz had ordered a relief campaign to be started on Tuesday and had allocated 100 million riyals ($27 million; Dh99.17 million) to the drive.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, has ordered a popular campaign to be launched ... to provide relief for the brotherly Syrian people,” SPA said.

The agency said the funds would be used to set up a camp for refugees and to provide food, medicines and blankets for displaced Syrians. It did not say where the camp would be located.

The agency said King Salman also donated 20 million riyals of his own money to the campaign, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Nayef had donated 10 million riyals, and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman had contributed 8 million riyals.

Saudi Arabia has contributed to United Nations relief campaigns for Syria, including at fund-raising meetings in Kuwait and elsewhere.

More from Saudi Arabia

