Saudi Arabia invites Iran for haj talks

Riyadh welcomes all pilgrims for Haj ‘irrespective of their nationalities’

Gulf News
 

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has invited regional rival Iran to discuss a return of its nationals to next year’s haj after Iranians were barred from the pilgrimage following a major diplomatic row, reports said Friday.

The Al Hayat daily reported that Riyadh’s pilgrims minister Mohammad Bentin had opened discussions with more than 80 countries, including Iran, to work out the details of the 2017 haj.

“Iran’s haj delegation was invited to come to the kingdom” for preparations, the paper said.

Saudi media earlier reported Riyadh would welcome pilgrims for haj and the smaller umra rite “irrespective of their nationalities or sectarian affiliations, including Iranian pilgrims”.

More than 1.8 million faithful took part in this year’s haj, but Iranians stayed at home after tensions between Riyadh and Tehran boiled over following a deadly stampede during the 2015 pilgrimage.

The two countries are at odds over a raft of regional issues, notably the conflicts in Syria and Yemen in which they support opposing sides.

Riyadh cut ties with Tehran in January after Iranian demonstrators torched its embassy and a consulate following its execution of anti-government Shiite cleric Nimr Al Nimr.

 

