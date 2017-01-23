Mobile
Inmate turns prison walls into murals

Messages of hope, piety, patriotism adorn wards, cells

  • An inmate in a Saudi prison has morphed walls into murals depicting local scenes and carrying messages of hopeImage Credit: COURTESY:SABQ
  • An inmate in a Saudi prison has morphed walls into murals depicting local scenes and carrying messages of hopeImage Credit: COURTESY:SABQ
  • An inmate in a Saudi prison has morphed walls into murals depicting local scenes and carrying messages of hopeImage Credit: COURTESY:SABQ
  • An inmate in a Saudi prison has morphed walls into murals depicting local scenes and carrying messages of hopeImage Credit: COURTESY:SABQ
  • An inmate in a Saudi prison has morphed walls into murals depicting local scenes and carrying messages of hopeImage Credit: COURTESY:SABQ
  • An inmate in a Saudi prison has morphed walls into murals depicting local scenes and carrying messages of hopeImage Credit: COURTESY:SABQ
  • An inmate in a Saudi prison has morphed walls into murals depicting local scenes and carrying messages of hopeImage Credit: COURTESY:SABQ
  • An inmate in a Saudi prison has morphed walls into murals depicting local scenes and carrying messages of hopeImage Credit: COURTESY:SABQ
  • An inmate in a Saudi prison has morphed walls into murals depicting local scenes and carrying messages of hopeImage Credit: COURTESY:SABQ
  • An inmate in a Saudi prison has morphed walls into murals depicting local scenes and carrying messages of hopeImage Credit: COURTESY:SABQ
  • An inmate in a Saudi prison has morphed walls into murals depicting local scenes and carrying messages of hopeImage Credit: COURTESY:SABQ
Gulf News
 

Manama: An inmate in a Saudi jail has transformed prison walls into murals depicting local scenes and carrying messages of hope, piety and patriotism.

The inmate in the prison in Jazan in south west Saudi Arabia is serving a eight-year-sentence in a smuggling case.

However, to while away jail time away, he asked prison authorities to provide him with paint and brushes and painted his first mural.

Satisfied with the piece of art, the prison management offered more paint and brushes and the inmate who was not named turned several walls in the wards into murals — with messages.

“I tried to use my gift in painting in order not to feel the weight of the time I have to serve here,” the inmate said, quoted by Saudi news site Sabq on Monday.

“I am happy the prison has helped me change into a different man. I have been able to memorise the Quran and I am using my aptitude in painting to make the empty days easier to bear.”

Saudi Arabia
