7 Saudis killed in recent Yemen border fighting: media

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

7 Saudis killed in recent Yemen border fighting: media

The soldiers died defending the southern borders, report says

Gulf News
 

Riyadh: At least seven Saudi soldiers have died on the southern border since late last week, according to an unusual series of official reports released as the country fights Al Houthis.

In separate dispatches since last Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has carried photographs of funerals for the “martyrs” it said had died “defending the southern borders.”

The most recent report, published late on Monday, named Mohammad Al Manjahi as the latest soldier to have been killed. The report quoted Manjahi’s father as saying he was proud of his son.

A Saudi-led coalition began airstrikes over Yemen in March 2015 to support the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi against Iran-backed Al Houthis.

Al Houthis are allied with former members of the security forces loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh and have carried out retaliatory rocket strikes and engaged in firefights along the border.

They have also fired ballistic missiles further into the kingdom.

An earlier AFP tally of reports by the Saudi interior ministry and Civil Defence department found that at least 115 civilians and soldiers had been killed on the southern border since coalition operations began.

That total has now reached at least 122.

The coalition’s spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment on the tally.

The Saudi interior ministry regularly gives details of casualties among its border guard troops, but other military services normally do not.

Official media have previously reported on funerals for dead troops, but the series of dispatches since last week is unusual.

SPA said the director of the border guards, Awad Al Balwi, last Wednesday paid tribute to two of his men killed in the Jazan region on the border. “They were among the best,” he told the dead men’s families while conveying condolences in their villages, according to SPA.

On Sunday and Monday, SPA reported that funeral prayers and condolences were held for five other soldiers, including a major, killed on duty in the south.

There were no details of how they died.

The latest losses came after Yemeni government forces claimed full control of the Red Sea coastal town of Mokha on Friday and prepared a push further north into militia-held territory.

In Yemen, the war has left thousands dead and millions struggling to feed themselves, a toll which UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in Riyadh on Sunday left him heart-broken.

More from Saudi Arabia

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfSaudi Arabia

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Saudi Arabia

Gulf states focusing on attack weapons
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa