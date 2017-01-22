Qatari teen defies disability to perform Umrah

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Qatari teen defies disability to perform Umrah

Al Miftah, who chose not to use a wheelchair, warmly greeted by Shaikh Maher Al Muaiqli, one of the official imams at the Grand Mosque

  • Ganem Al MiftahImage Credit: Instagram
  • Ganem Al Miftah grateful for support to fulfill his dream.Image Credit: Instagram
  • Ganem Al Miftah was surrounded by a security cordon to ensure that no harm came to him.Image Credit: Instagram
  • Qatari boy performs Umrah on his hands. Ganem Al Miftah grateful for support to fulfill his dream.Image Credit: Instagram
Gulf News
 

Manama: A Qatari boy born with Caudal Regression Syndrome, a rare disorder that impairs the development of the lower spine, has fulfilled his dream of performing Umrah.

Ganem Al Miftah, 14, circumambulated the Kaaba, the focus of all Muslim prayers located in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, seven times on his hands as a part of the tawaf ritual, Qatari daily Al Sharq reported on Saturday.

He was surrounded by a security cordon to ensure that no harm came to him given the large crowds of people performing Umrah.


During the circumambulation, Al Miftah, who was wearing the white seamless ihram cloth as required, did not use a wheel chair, and was lifted by family members to kiss the Black Stone, emulating the actions of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

He was warmly greeted by Shaikh Maher Al Muaiqli, one of the official imams at the Grand Mosque, who kissed his forehead and hailed his courage and determination.


“When I heard you were here, I came to greet you,” the imam told the teenager.

Al Miftah later said that he was lost for words when he saw the imam.

“What could I say when I am greeted by the voice of the much beloved imam of the Grand Mosque Shaikh Maher Al Muaiqli, may God protect him. His melodious voice has touched so many hearts and I often listened to him. I did not expect to see him at all, and here we have a meeting. I simply forgot all the words,” he said.

Al Miftah posted pictures and clips of his Umrah on his Instagram account, where he has more than 950,000 followers.

“I want to thank you all for your tremendous support and deep prayers,” he said in a clip taken from a hotel room overlooking the Kaaba. “Each mother among you is my mother, and each father is my father. I am truly grateful to all of you.”

More from Qatar

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfQatar

Also In Qatar

China warships tour Gulf states
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs