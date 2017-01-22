Qatari teen defies disability to perform Umrah

Qatari boy performs Umrah on his hands. Ganem Al Miftah grateful for support to fulfill his dream.

Ganem Al Miftah was surrounded by a security cordon to ensure that no harm came to him.

Manama: A Qatari boy born with Caudal Regression Syndrome, a rare disorder that impairs the development of the lower spine, has fulfilled his dream of performing Umrah.

Ganem Al Miftah, 14, circumambulated the Kaaba, the focus of all Muslim prayers located in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, seven times on his hands as a part of the tawaf ritual, Qatari daily Al Sharq reported on Saturday.

He was surrounded by a security cordon to ensure that no harm came to him given the large crowds of people performing Umrah.

During the circumambulation, Al Miftah, who was wearing the white seamless ihram cloth as required, did not use a wheel chair, and was lifted by family members to kiss the Black Stone, emulating the actions of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

He was warmly greeted by Shaikh Maher Al Muaiqli, one of the official imams at the Grand Mosque, who kissed his forehead and hailed his courage and determination.

“When I heard you were here, I came to greet you,” the imam told the teenager.

Al Miftah later said that he was lost for words when he saw the imam.

“What could I say when I am greeted by the voice of the much beloved imam of the Grand Mosque Shaikh Maher Al Muaiqli, may God protect him. His melodious voice has touched so many hearts and I often listened to him. I did not expect to see him at all, and here we have a meeting. I simply forgot all the words,” he said.

Al Miftah posted pictures and clips of his Umrah on his Instagram account, where he has more than 950,000 followers.

“I want to thank you all for your tremendous support and deep prayers,” he said in a clip taken from a hotel room overlooking the Kaaba. “Each mother among you is my mother, and each father is my father. I am truly grateful to all of you.”