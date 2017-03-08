Qatar denies involvement in Libya’s internal conflict

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Qatar denies involvement in Libya’s internal conflict

Libyan parliamentarians had accused Qatar and Turkey of supporting forces that attacked the Oil Crescent Area

Gulf News
 

Manama: Qatar has denied accusations that it is involved in Libya’s internal conflict.

Last week, Libyan parliamentarians accused Qatar and Turkey of supporting the forces that attacked the Oil Crescent area where oil terminals provide much of Libya’s export income.

“The statement is completely baseless and the allegations are misleading and contradict Qatar’s policy towards the brotherly Libyan state,” a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was quoted as saying by Qatar News Agency (QNA).

“Such surprising claims do not help to consolidate the fraternal ties between our countries. Some parties keen on making military gains are hindering attempts to resolve the Libyan crisis through peaceful means. It is unacceptable that Qatar should bear the consequences of this behaviour which is contrary to the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people.”

The source said that Qatar has always been at the forefront of countries that have supported the Libyan people since the outbreak of the revolution in 2011.

“Qatar has also supported the outcome of the political agreement between the parties to the conflict in Libya.”

More from Qatar

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfQatar

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Qatar

Doha residents offered metro awareness classes
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media