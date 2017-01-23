Mobile
Chinese warships tour Gulf states for first time since 2010

Beijing says it could be forced to assume a role of world leadership if others step back from that position

Gulf News
 

Doha: Chinese warships have embarked on a tour of Gulf states for the first time in six years as Beijing has signaled a desire to play a bigger role on the global stage.

Three Chinese vessels, including a guided-missile destroyer warship, arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday following a visit to the Saudi port city of Jeddah, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

China’s navy regularly tours the world and its ships patrol off the coasts of Yemen and Somalia as part of international anti-piracy operations.

Visits to Gulf Arab states, where both the US and Britain have naval bases, are less common.

China’s navy visited Iran for the first time in 2014 to take part in joint naval exercises.

Beijing relies on the Middle East for oil but has tended to leave Middle Eastern diplomacy to the other four permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France and Russia.

However, China has been trying to get more involved, especially in Syria peace efforts, and has taken tentative steps over the Yemen crisis too.

A senior Chinese diplomat said on Monday that Beijing could be forced to assume a role of world leadership if others step back from that position after US President Donald Trump pledged in his first speech to put “America first”.

