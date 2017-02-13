University student dies after bus runs her over in Oman
Muscat: Engineering student, Ayah Al Hilali, was killed when a bus ran over her at Sultan Qaboos University on Monday morning, according to an unnamed official at the Royal Oman Police (ROP).
The young Omani woman’s abaya got stuck in the main door of the bus when she got off and when the bus moved it dragged her under the bus, the official who spoke to Gulf News said.
The bus driver did not hear her desperate bangs on the door for him to stop.
“May Allah rest the deceased in eternal peace and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,” the university said in a released statement.