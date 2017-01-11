One crime every 28 minutes in Oman

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

One crime every 28 minutes in Oman

Crime cases decline by 17 per cent between 2014 and 2015

Gulf News
 

Muscat: The rate of crimes in the Sultanate of Oman stood at four crimes per thousand people with the crime frequency standing at one crime committed every 28 minutes, according to a recent bulletin issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The number of crimes reported in Oman stood at 18,860 in 2015, compared to 22,624 in 2014, a decline of 17 per cent.

The number of offenders dropped 1.3 per cent to about 26,655, compared with 27,012 in 2014.

As for perpetrators, six out of every thousand people were reported to be offenders. Among the offenders, violators of laws and regulations stood first forming 25.9 per cent of the total offenders. Three-quarters of the offenders were found to have committed the crime of illegally entering the country.

The percentage of offenders involved in financial wrongdoings stood at 20.7 per cent of the total perpetrators, and the crimes included theft, arson, fraud and money laundering, among others.

The number of offenders who committed crimes against individuals accounted for 19.1 per cent of the total perpetrators, and the crimes included abuses and insults, threats, destruction of public property, murder, human trafficking and abortion.

As many as 18.2 per cent of the total offenders were involved in drug offences.

The perpetrators of alcohol and related offences accounted for 3.4 per cent of the total perpetrators. Offenders who violated public decency and ethics (including prostitution, assaults, public gambling, adultery and inciting sodomy and debauchery) constituted 2.6 per cent of the total perpetrators.

The lowest percentage of offenders committed crimes in violation of the arms and ammunition act at 0.7 per cent.

Offenders aged nine to 17 years accounted for 3.3 per cent of the total offenders, and 49 per cent of the juvenile offenders were involved in financial crimes. Young (18 to 29 years of age) offenders constituted 43 per cent of the total number offenders.

More from Oman

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year