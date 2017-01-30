Flight delayed as Oman Air passenger bitten by centipede

Oman Air has one of the youngest fleets in the skies, with an average age of less than five years.

Muscat: Oman Air’s flight (WY 101) on the Muscat-London sector was delayed on Sunday after a passenger was bitten by centipede during boarding, the airline said in a statement.

The airline said that the centipede was in the pocket of the passenger’s jacket.

“Immediately after the incident, an Oman Air team requested for medical attention and the affected guest was taken for treatment accompanied by his family.” Oman Air apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The passenger was in transit in Muscat, arriving from a south east Asian country, according to the official.

“Flight WY 101 departed with a delay of 1 hour and 18 minutes,” the airline added.

According to US-based pest control service Orkin, although centipede bites may be painful, they are rarely fatal. Their symptoms vary depending on the degree of allergic reaction and the size of the centipede. Typically, bite victims have severe pain, swelling and redness at the site of the bite, with symptoms usually lasting less than 48 hours.

On January 16, an Oman Air flight from Jeddah to Muscat was diverted to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia after a passenger fell ill on board.

“The captain decided to land the flight at Riyadh King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the nearest airport, given the emergency. Medical assistance was duly coordinated prior to arrival at the airport. Oman Air crew did everything they could, but sadly, the guest succumbed after arrival,” the airline said in a statement.

There were 197 passengers on board the Airbus 330 aircraft.