Flight delayed as Oman Air passenger bitten by centipede

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Flight delayed as Oman Air passenger bitten by centipede

London flight delayed after centipede in pocket bites passenger

  • Centipede, Scolopendra subspinipes, a species found across much of Asia. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Wikia
  • Oman Air has one of the youngest fleets in the skies, with an average age of less than five years.Image Credit: Oman Air
Gulf News
 

Muscat: Oman Air’s flight (WY 101) on the Muscat-London sector was delayed on Sunday after a passenger was bitten by centipede during boarding, the airline said in a statement.

The airline said that the centipede was in the pocket of the passenger’s jacket.

“Immediately after the incident, an Oman Air team requested for medical attention and the affected guest was taken for treatment accompanied by his family.” Oman Air apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The passenger was in transit in Muscat, arriving from a south east Asian country, according to the official.

“Flight WY 101 departed with a delay of 1 hour and 18 minutes,” the airline added.

According to US-based pest control service Orkin, although centipede bites may be painful, they are rarely fatal. Their symptoms vary depending on the degree of allergic reaction and the size of the centipede. Typically, bite victims have severe pain, swelling and redness at the site of the bite, with symptoms usually lasting less than 48 hours.

On January 16, an Oman Air flight from Jeddah to Muscat was diverted to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia after a passenger fell ill on board.

“The captain decided to land the flight at Riyadh King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the nearest airport, given the emergency. Medical assistance was duly coordinated prior to arrival at the airport. Oman Air crew did everything they could, but sadly, the guest succumbed after arrival,” the airline said in a statement.

There were 197 passengers on board the Airbus 330 aircraft.

More from Oman

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Oman

Expat stabbed to death over dispute in Oman
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery