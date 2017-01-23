Body of Omani girl missing at sea found

Muscat: The body of a 16-year-old Omani girl who went missing off Jalan Bani Bu Ali beach on Saturday evening has been found, the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) said.

The body was recovered by citizens after it was washed away near Aseela area beach on Sunday evening.

PACDA personnel had combed the area for a day, with the help of divers and rescue boats, according to PACDA.

The incident occurred when the 16-year-old went swimming along with her friends despite repeated warnings from authorities to avoid swimming in the extremely rough sea in Aseela area of Jalan Bani Bu Ali province, in eastern Oman.

Two of the teenagers friends were rescued by local residents.

An official at PACDA said high waves may have dragged the teenager further into the sea.

Last week, two sisters drowned in Jalan Bani Bu Ali after they went swimming at the beach in the Aseela area.

Drowning cases have increased in Oman as people continue to disregard warnings from authorities.

Children make up a majority of drowning victims as they are not strong enough to swim against powerful currents.

The PACDA has also organised several campaigns to warn parents against negligent behaviour after cases of parents leaving their children unattended while swimming came to light.

Over 10 children have drowned in Oman in the past year, according to PACDA figures.

In total, 113 drowning cases were recorded in 2015, compared to 150 in 2014.