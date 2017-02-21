Mobile
Two terror suspects held in security operations

Another fugitive falls to his death as he attempted to evade arrest, police say

Gulf News
 

Manama: Two terror suspects wanted by the police in Bahrain on terror charges have been arrested while a third, a convicted fugitive, died as he attempted to evade arrest, the director-general of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science has said.

“Two security operations were carried out this morning in Nuwaidrat to arrest wanted men,” the director-general said late on Monday. The small village is south to the capital Manama.

“The first operation was launched at 2am and resulted in the arrest of one man.”

The suspect, 20, was implicated in attacks that resulted in injuries to three policemen.

The second operation was carried out at 2.20am, and a 27-year-old suspect who was implicated in the same case as the first man was arrested. He was also accused of harbouring a fugitive.

A third man, Abdullah Hussain Al Ajooz, 22, a fugitive who had been sentenced to life in jail on the charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder and the making of explosives died as he fell while trying to evade the police, the director-general said.

Al Ajooz was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The legal measures have been taken to refer the detainees to the Public Prosecution which has launched the legal procedures.

Al Ajooz was among the 17 inmates who escaped from the Dry Dock Detention Centre in Hidd, north of Manama, in June last year.

Bahrain
