Six members of a family killed in Kuwait yacht fire
Manama: Six members of a Kuwaiti family, including two children, were killed and four others were injured when a yacht caught fire off the southern resort of Khairan in Kuwait.
The family was out on a cruise when their yacht hit a boat and erupted in fire, Kuwaiti daily Al Rai reported on Sunday.
Sources told the daily that the yacht was completely gutted, which explains the high number of casualties despite the rescue efforts exerted by the medical staff.
The victims were Abdullah Nayef Al Awaihan, the father, Huda Abdul Rahman, the mother, Noora Al Gaood, Mai Nayef Ahmad, Haya Nayef Ahmad and Jameela Abdullah Al Awaihan.
The injured relatives who were transferred to two hospitals were identified as Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al Awaihan, Saud Abdullah Al Awaihan, Wadha Abdullah Al Awaihan and Aysha Nayef Ahmad.
Eleven ambulances and two medevac choppers were dispatched to the scene to provide assistance.
An investigation was launched to determine the causes of the tragedy, the source added.