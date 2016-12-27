Mobile
Kuwaiti court sentences expatriate to 10 years over Daesh pledge

She joined the terror group through its affiliate in Libya via email

Gulf News
 

Kuwait City (AP): A Kuwaiti criminal court has sentenced a Filipina to 10 years in prison for pledging allegiance to the Daesh group.

The court ruling on Monday, which can be appealed, also calls for her deportation from the country after she serves her prison sentence.

The woman was arrested in August and accused of joining the terror group through its affiliate in Libya via email while working as a maid.

Kuwait has been hit by Daesh attacks before.

A suicide bomber killed at least 27 people and wounded 227 during Ramadan last year. In October, an Egyptian who allegedly was a Daesh supporter rammed a garbage truck into a vehicle carrying US soldiers, wounding only himself.

