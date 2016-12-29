Mobile
Kuwait to start importing gas from Iraq: ministers

Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam Al Marzouk said the quantities have been agreed and the start date will be determined soon

Image Credit: REUTERS
Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari meets with his counterpart Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khalid al-Sabah during a news conference in Baghdad.
Gulf News
 

Kuwait: Kuwait is set to begin importing up to 200 million cubic feet of gas daily from neighbouring Iraq, oil ministers from the two Arab nations said after talks on Wednesday.

Cited by Kuwait News Agency KUNA, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Al Luaibi said the project “will see the light very soon”.

Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam Al Marzouk said the quantities have been agreed and the start date will be determined after technical committees fix prices and shipping methods.

Marzouk said an initial 50 million cubic feet daily will rise gradually to 200 million cubic feet a day.

OPEC member Kuwait is rich in crude oil but poor in gas resources, and has imported gas for years during the summer months to meet demand.

Al Luaibi said they also discussed production from border oilfields and agreed to form a committee and appoint a consultant.

The Iraqi minister said without elaborating that the two nations do not have any differences.

Kuwait and Iraq had agreed in August 2010 “in principle” on a deal to regulate production from the frontier oilfields that once caused conflict between them.

But that agreement, which called for a unified international company to drill for oil on the border, was not finalised.

Former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussain’s troops invaded and occupied Kuwait in August 1990 following claims over the border oilfields.

A number of oilfields lie on the frontier, including Iraq’s giant Rumaila field which extends into Kuwait where it is known as Ritqa.

Iraq
Kuwait
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Iraq
Kuwait
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
