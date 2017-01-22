Kuwait seeks clarification over UK’s attack warning

Manama: Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said that a British warning on Friday of “likely attacks in Kuwait,” was “a routine measure issued not only for Kuwait, but also for the Middle East and most European countries.”

“The Foreign Ministry has contacted the Interior Ministry to know if there is anything justifying this warning from the British Foreign Office,” assistant foreign minister for European affairs, Waleed Al Khubaizi, told Kuwait News Agency. “They have affirmed that they did not receive any warnings or information from the relevant British agencies about the likelihood of security threats.”

The ministry is following up closely the warning published on the British Foreign Office website and has contacted the UK embassy in Kuwait to ask about the warning, he added.

“The UK diplomats have promised to convey the Kuwaiti inquiries to the relevant bodies in the UK. There are similar warnings issued by the British Foreign Office for most regional countries, thus it was a routine action,” Al Khubaizi said on Saturday.

“Kuwait is still waiting for an official reply from the British side,” he added.

The British embassy in Kuwait said no warning relating to travel to any of the Arabian Gulf states, including Kuwait, has been issued, the official news agency reported.

The embassy is confident of the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry’s ability to maintain security, it said in a statement.

This warning is not uncommon and is the result of British foreign secretary Boris Johnson’s promise to the parliament to revise the ministry’s travel advices to all world countries.

In an update to its foreign travel advice page on Friday, the UK foreign Office cautioned that “attacks in Kuwait are very likely and could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by expatriates and foreign travellers.”

The page added: “You should be especially vigilant at this time and follow the advice of the local authorities.”

The ministry advised Britons in Kuwait to “be vigilant at all times, particularly in crowded places popular with foreign nationals, and take additional security precautions.”

The Foreign Office said that around 6,000 British nationals lived in Kuwait and a further 5,000 visited the country each year. “Most visits to Kuwait are trouble-free,” it observed.

The update said that “violent crime against foreigners is rare,” but urged people to take care if they intend “to travel in conservative areas like Jahra, where there have been incidents involving firearms, and Jleeb Al Shuyoukh where there have been riots by migrant workers protesting about their conditions”.

“Landmines and other hazardous ordnance are still present in Kuwait. You should avoid off-road driving. If you do travel off-road, restrict your movements to clearly identifiable tracks, and take great care even if an area has been officially cleared. Don’t pick up any strange metal, plastic or other objects lying around or hunt for war memorabilia.”

Britons on visit can drive in Kuwait using an international driving permit or a valid UK licence, but must obtain insurance in Kuwait before driving.

However, those applying to live in Kuwait will not be able to drive unless they have a Kuwaiti driving licence.

“Driving is hazardous. Many drivers pay little attention to other road users, drive in excess of speed limits, switch lanes without warning, ignore traffic lights and use mobile phones while driving. If you have an accident, you must stay with the vehicle, don’t attempt to move it. Call the police on 112,” the update said.

The Foreign Office stressed that Kuwait is a Muslim country.

“You should respect local traditions, customs, laws and religions at all times and be aware of your actions to ensure that they do not offend other cultures or religious beliefs, especially during the holy month of Ramadan or if you intend to visit religious areas. In 2017, the holy month of Ramadan is expected to start on 27 May and finish on 25 June.”

Britons were also warned that importing narcotics, alcohol, pork products and obscene material was forbidden and could lead to imprisonment.

“Possession and abuse of drugs can lead to a prison sentence of between five and 10 years, and a heavy fine. Bail is not usually given and even if found not guilty you can expect to spend several months in detention while the case progresses through the judicial system. Penalties for drug trafficking include the death sentence.

“Drunken behaviour in public or driving under the influence of alcohol is punishable by a fine or imprisonment, and/or deportation and the withdrawal of your driving licence,” the update said.

“Co-habiting of unmarried partners in Kuwait is illegal. If you wish to live with your partner in the same house, you need to be married.”