Kuwait remains relentless in combating citizenship fraud

Senior official denies any form of pressure to halt efforts to unmask fraudsters

 

Manama: Kuwait’s interior ministry will keep its relentless fight against those who obtained the Kuwaiti citizenship fraudulently, a senior official has said.

“The efforts to combat citizenship fraud are an on-going process, and they have never stopped since they were launched,” Mazen Al Jarrah, the Interior Ministry Undersecretary for Citizenship and Passports, said. “We will not be silent about any nationality fraud based on the sanctity of the document.”

Al Jarrah denied reports that pressure had been exerted on the ministry to stop their efforts to seek out citizenship fraudsters.

“There was no pressure and there were no high orders to stop the efforts to unmask fraudsters. The only difference is that we used to come out in the open, but we are now in the silent mode,” Al Jarrah said, quoted by Kuwaiti daily Al Rai on Wednesday.

The acquittal of some of those who had been referred to the public prosecution was due to technical reasons, and not to the lack of evidence against them, he added.

Kuwait has been engaged in a massive operation to unearth cases of forgery and false information that enabled several foreigners, with the complicity of Kuwaitis, to acquire the Kuwaiti citizenship.

Despite the formidable challenges in dealing with the highly sensitive and intricately complex naturalisation issue, the northern Arabian Gulf country has been able to score some successes.

Under the Kuwaiti law, the granted nationality is revoked if the applicant provided false information or presented fake certificates during the application process.

The revocation is ordered by the cabinet based on a request from the interior minister.

